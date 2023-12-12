Arsenal and Manchester City are safely through to the round of 16, and fans can look forward to the draw in comfort.

It's quite the opposite scenario for Manchester United and Newcastle fans, whose continued participation in Europe remains a total unknown at this stage.

Each team could still progress to the knockout rounds or the Europa League, or they could be dumped out of continental action entirely by the end of Wednesday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for the Champions League draw.

When is the Champions League draw?

The Champions League draw will be held on Monday 18th December 2023.

The process will take place the week after the final round of group stage games, with 16 teams set to discover their fate in the knockout stages.

What time is the Champions League draw?

The Champions League draw will begin at 11am UK time and takes place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

How to watch the Champions League knockout draw

You can tune in to watch the draw live on UEFA.com, as well as the TNT Sports YouTube channel.

The draw will also be broadcast live on TNT Sports for subscribers.

Which teams are in the Champions League knockout draw?

Six teams have qualified for the Champions League knockout rounds prior to the final week of matches.

Group winners will be seeded and drawn against group runners-up in the knockout stage draw for the round of 16.

Group winners

Arsenal

Bayern Munich

Manchester City

Real Madrid

Group runners-up

RB Leipzig

PSV Eindhoven

