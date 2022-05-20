The Magpies are comfortably away from danger thanks to the efforts of Eddie Howe, who has transformed the club's form since his arrival.

Newcastle could complete a remarkable turnaround in fortunes as they face relegation-battling Burnley on the final day of the Premier League this weekend.

Newcastle have won seven of their last eight home games but have lost four of their last five games on the road. They were magnificent against Arsenal on Monday and will aim for a repeat display here.

Burnley are still heavily embroiled in the danger zone and know that anything less than a victory here would put their destiny into the hands of others.

Interim boss Mike Jackson faces an immense task against Newcastle and will be desperate for his inherited squad to give their all as Burnley battle to extend their six-year spell in the top flight.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Newcastle?

Burnley v Newcastle will take place on Sunday 22nd May 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Newcastle will kick off at 4pm.

All 10 Premier League games will kick off at the same time this Sunday with plenty of scores left to settle. Most attention will be aimed at Man City v Aston Villa and Liverpool v Wolves with the top flight title in the balance.

What TV channel is Burnley v Newcastle on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Burnley v Newcastle online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Burnley v Newcastle team news

Burnley predicted XI: TBC

Newcastle predicted XI: TBC

Burnley v Newcastle odds

Our prediction: Burnley v Newcastle

Newcastle look like a proper, proper unit right now. They boast a blend of players punching above their weight and genuine, top drawer talents among their ranks.

Bruno Guimaraes has proven to be an inspired January signing for Newcastle as their new Saudi Arabian regime begins to flex its muscles.

Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson all offer plenty of threat and could nick this match at the death if Burnley need to chase the game depending on results elsewhere.

Our prediction: Burnley 0-1 Newcastle (11/1 at bet365)

