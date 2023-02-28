Vincent Kompany has done a brilliant job at Turf Moor, with Burnley boasting a 12 point lead at the top of the table having lost just two of their 34 league games this season.

Championship leaders Burnley host Fleetwood in the FA Cup on Wednesday night in their fifth round showdown.

Winning the Championship and automatic promotion back to the Premier League is inevitable so Kompany will likely start a strong side as they look to book their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Fleetwood of League One are 11th in the table but they've hit form recently, winning four of their last five.

They beat League One leaders Sheffield Wednesday in the fourth round after winning the replay 1-0 and they've already taken a Championship scalp in the FA Cup after beating QPR in the third round.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Fleetwood on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Burnley v Fleetwood?

Burnley v Fleetwood will take place on Wednesday 1st March.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Burnley v Fleetwood kick-off time

Burnley v Fleetwood will kick off at 7:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Burnley v Fleetwood on?

Burnley v Fleetwood will be shown on the BBC Red Button.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on both teams' official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Burnley v Fleetwood online

You can also live stream the Burnley v Fleetwood game online via BBC iPlayer.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Burnley v Fleetwood on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Lancashire, but it will not be available on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Burnley v Fleetwood odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Burnley (1/4) Draw (9/2) Fleetwood (12/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Burnley v Fleetwood prediction

Burnley are flying under Vincent Kompany and they're unbeaten at home in the Championship this season (won 13, drawn five).

That form will likely translate into the FA Cup against Fleetwood of League One.

Our prediction: Burnley 2-0 Fleetwood (5/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.