Sean Dyche is accustomed to sluggish starts with his team, but typically steers the ship back to calmer waters as seasons progress.

It won't be an easy task going toe-to-toe with Crystal Palace who sit ninth in the table following an encouraging start.

Last week's 4-1 demolition of Leeds will have raised hopes of kicking on this season in Croydon, with Roy Hodgson continuing to perform admirably.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Crystal Palace on TV?

Burnley v Crystal Palace will take place on Monday 23rd November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Crystal Palace will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are two Premier League games taking place this evening. Burnley's clash with Palace is joined by Wolves v Southampton.

What TV channel is Burnley v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Burnley v Crystal Palace online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Burnley v Crystal Palace team news

Burnley: Up to 16 players combined across both teams could miss this game as the season takes its toll.

Dyche's defensive crisis continues with full-backs Charlie Taylor, Erik Pieters and Phil Bardsley all doubtful though Ben Mee returned prior to the break.

Crystal Palace: Luka Milivojevic is suspended, though James Tomkins, Gary Cahill and Tyrick Mitchell are all close to returning.

Eberechi Eze picked up a slight knock on international duty but could return here though Joel Ward, Wayne Hennessey, Nathan Ferguson and Connor Wickham are all out.

Our prediction: Burnley v Crystal Palace

In recent seasons, these sides have shared a very similar outlook to Premier League life. Neither has spent mega money, both have been resolute at the back, and both know how to grind out results that matter against teams around them, while often surrendering to the bigger boys.

However, that was then, this is now. Burnley have lost all attacking threat this term, with just three goals to their name so far in the league.

The Clarets have only scored one in their last seven games in all competitions, and that came in a 3-1 defeat to Newcastle.

Palace will smell blood here, and the combination of Wilfried Zaha and the rising Eze (if fit) should be enough to put Burnley to the sword.

Our prediction: Burnley 0-2 Crystal Palace

