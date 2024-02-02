Leeds boss Daniel Farke will be hoping for a repeat of this season's reverse fixture, as his side earned a 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Daniel James, a doubt for this clash due to a hip injury, and summer signing Joël Piroe.

The visitors have also won on their last three trips to Ashton Gate and Bristol City are in poor form, with a four-game winless streak impacting their hopes of pushing for a play-off spot.

January loan signing Scott Twine netted on debut in last month's 1-1 draw with Watford, and Robins boss Liam Manning will be hoping the new boy can lead his side to a much-needed victory.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bristol City v Leeds on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Bristol City v Leeds?

Bristol City v Leeds will take place on Friday 2nd February 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Bristol City v Leeds kick-off time

Bristol City v Leeds will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Bristol City v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Bristol City v Leeds online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Bristol City v Leeds on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Bristol City v Leeds odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Bristol City (4/1) Draw (14/5) Leeds (7/10)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Live sport on TV this week

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.