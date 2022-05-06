The German highlighted Monday night's 3-0 victory against Brentford as one of the best of his tenure and he'll want to see the Red Devils reach those sort of levels again at the Amex.

There are now just two games left of Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United reign, the first of which sees them head to the South Coast to take on Brighton as part of Saturday's Premier League TV schedule .

Fourth place is gone for Man Utd but with Erik Ten Hag poised to take over at the end of the season, plenty of the current squad still have a point to prove.

The issue they may face is that Brighton picked up a confidence-boosting 3-0 win of their own against Wolves on Saturday.

Only Manchester City have beaten the Seagulls since March with Graham Potter's side finally surfacing from a six-game losing run that was started by their defeat at Old Trafford in February.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Man Utd?

Brighton v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 7th May 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Man Utd will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Leeds on Sunday.

What TV channel is Brighton v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

How to live stream Brighton v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Brighton v Man Utd team news

Brighton predicted XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; Lamptey, Bissouma, Caicedo, Cucurella; Mwepu, Welbeck, Mac Allister

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Telles; Matic; McTominay; Elanga, Mata, Fernandes; Ronaldo

Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Brighton v Man Utd odds

Our prediction: Brighton v Man Utd

We can expect to see an unchanged Man Utd side line up at the Amex and one fresh in confidence from Monday night's victory.

Brighton will look to go toe-to-toe with the Red Devils, as is their nature under Potter, but keeping Cristiano Ronaldo quiet may be too tough a task – even with Tariq Lamptey and Adam Webster likely returning to the XI.

The Seagulls will feel they're in a better place now than when they last met but it would not be a surprise to see the game end with the same result.

Our prediction: Brighton 0-2 Man Utd (12/1 at bet365)

