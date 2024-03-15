Man City have won seven on the bounce in the WSL but were knocked out of the FA Cup last weekend by Tottenham and were beaten in the League Cup by Chelsea earlier in March, so it would be a good time for a statement victory.

They will know not to underestimate their hosts, however, after Lee Geum-min scored to inflict a shock 1-0 defeat on her former employers in the reverse fixture back in November.

Man City will be looking to put things right and for some revenge on Sunday, which could spell trouble for ninth-place Brighton.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Man City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Brighton v Man City?

Brighton v Man City will take place on Sunday 17th March 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brighton v Man City kick-off time

Brighton v Man City will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Man City on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two from 12:15pm.

How to live stream Brighton v Man City online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Brighton v Man City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Brighton (16/1) Draw (13/2) Man City (1/6)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.