The Seagulls put in-form Championship side Middlesbrough to the sword despite going behind early on and came away with a momentum-boosting 5-1 victory.

After differing fortunes in the third round of the FA Cup, Brighton and Liverpool shift their focus back to the Premier League on Saturday afternoon as the pair meet at the AMEX Stadium.

Liverpool's performance was much less convincing – albeit against a Wolves side rejuvenated under Julen Lopetegui. Some controversial refereeing decisions spared the Reds' blushes as they drew 2-2 to take the tie to a replay.

That means Jurgen Klopp's side are still looking for a first victory in 2023 as they try to close the gap on the likes of Tottenham and Man Utd in the top four race.

If the end-to-end 3-3 draw that the pair played out at Anfield back in October is anything to go by, it could be an eventful Saturday afternoon on the South Coast.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Liverpool?

Brighton v Liverpool will take place on Saturday 14th January 2023.

Brighton v Liverpool kick-off time

Brighton v Liverpool will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Liverpool on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Brighton v Liverpool online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Brighton v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Brighton (12/5) Draw (13/5) Liverpool (11/10)*

Brighton v Liverpool prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Brighton v Liverpool predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

