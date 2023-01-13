Jurgen Klopp's side began the new year with a frustrating defeat to Brentford and rode their luck in a 2-2 draw with Wolves in the FA Cup on the weekend.

Liverpool's search for a first victory in 2023 takes them down to the South Coast on Saturday as they're back in Premier League action against Brighton.

They've only lost once to Brighton since 1984 but will know not to underestimate their hosts after their 3-3 draw at Anfield at the start of October.

The Seagulls have continued to punch above their weight despite losing Graham Potter to Chelsea late last year and are enjoying their football under Roberto de Zerbi – as their nine goals in the last two games show.

With Man Utd and Tottenham both facing their closest rivals this weekend, Liverpool may have an opportunity to make up some ground in the top four race while three points for Brighton could seem them leapfrog the Reds into the top six.

Brighton v Liverpool

When is Brighton v Liverpool?

Brighton v Liverpool will kick off at 3pm on Saturday 14th January 2023.

Brighton v Liverpool team news

Brighton predicted line-up: Sanchez; Lamptey, Dunk, Colwill, Estupiñán; Gross, Caicedo; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Trossard

Liverpool predicted line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Brighton v Liverpool prediction

If the last game between these two sides is anything to go by, Saturday's clash at the AMEX should not be short in entertainment. These are two teams that will want to attack each other so it will surely be another end-to-end affair.

Liverpool have not been wholly convincing of late but they've continued to create opportunities and will fancy their chances as their hosts haven't kept a Premier League clean sheet since October.

Brighton's maintained success on that run is thanks to some impressive form in front of goal and this weekend is likely to be no different.

Our prediction: Brighton 2-2 Liverpool (12/1 at bet365)

Brighton v Liverpool odds

Brighton (11/4) Draw (13/5) Liverpool (19/20)*

