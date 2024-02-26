Last Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Manchester City made it seven games without a Premier League win, although Andoni Iraola's side are in little danger of relegation and the Bournemouth boss should name a strong team to keep alive his club's hopes of reaching a maiden FA Cup final.

Leicester, who won the trophy for the first time in 2021, breezed past Championship rivals Millwall and Birmingham City to reach the fifth round.

The Foxes also head into the match in poor league form, however, after losing their last two; the latest being last Friday's 3-1 defeat at promotion rivals Leeds United.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth v Leicester on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Bournemouth v Leicester?

Bournemouth v Leicester will take place on Tuesday 27th February 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Bournemouth v Leicester kick-off time

Bournemouth v Leicester will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Leicester on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on the BBC Red Button from 7:15pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Bournemouth v Leicester online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Bournemouth v Leicester on radio

You can listen to live commentary of Bournemouth v Leicester on BBC Radio Solent, which is available on 96.1/103.8 FM, 999/1359 AM, DAB and Freeview, and BBC Radio Leicester, which is available on 104.9 FM, DAB and Freeview.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Bournemouth v Leicester odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Bournemouth (8/13) Draw (3/1) Leicester (13/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.