Whether they are quaint little grounds steeped in history or ultra-sleek modern behemoths boasting all the latest gizmos and gadgets, there's plenty of variety on offer.

Football pitches across the world are subject to pretty strict rules and regulations, but stadiums come in all shapes and sizes.

Some of the biggest clubs in the game play their matches in front of massive crowds but success on the pitch is not necessarily reflected by the official capacity of their home stadium.

We've drawn up a list of the biggest football stadiums in the world but binned off arenas that are solely or mostly used by national teams, as club football is better than that international nonsense.

You'll probably be a little shocked to find some famous grounds missing from this list with the likes of Old Trafford, the Emirates Stadium and Celtic Park all falling short in capacity.

RadioTimes.com brings you our definitive list of the 10 biggest football stadiums in the world in 2023.

10) Maracanã Stadium (Flamengo and Fluminense - 78,838)

Maracana Stadium Getty Images

One of the most historic venues in world football, the 78,838-capacity stadium is home to a couple of Brazil's biggest club sides - Flamengo and Fluminense.

It was built in Rio de Janeiro for the 1950 World Cup and staged seven matches including the final, as Uruguay beat the hosts in front of a record attendance of 199,854.

The Maracanã has been rebuilt numerous times over the years and hosted the 2014 World Cup final as well as the 2019 Copa America showpiece when the Seleção got the better of Peru.

9) Stade des Martyrs (AS Vita Club - 80,000)

Stade des Martyrs Getty Images

The second-most successful club in the Democratic Republic of the Congo play their home games in the country's biggest stadium.

The Stade des Martyrs, located in the town of Lingwala in Kinshasa, also stages the national team's fixtures.

Built at a cost of $38,000,000 when it was opened in 1994, it has an official capacity of 80,000 but can be extended to 100,000.

8) San Siro (AC Milan and Inter Milan - 80,018)

San Siro Getty Images

The largest stadium in Italy is the historic home of Milan rivals AC and Inter.

Boasting a maximum capacity of 80,018, the San Siro has hosted World Cup games, massive rock concerts and four European Cup finals.

It is due to host the 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony before being demolished and replaced by a brand spanking new arena.

7) Estadio Monumental (Club Universitario de Deportes - 80,093)

Estadio Monumental Getty Images

A ground you've probably never heard, owned by a club you probably haven't heard of.

The Estadio Monumental, built in 2000, can be found in Lima, Peru and is the largest stadium by seating capacity on the South American continent as it can welcome a maximum of 80,093 through the doors.

It successfully staged the 2019 Copa Libertadores final when Flamengo beat River Plate.

6) Shah Alam Stadium (Selangor FC - 80,372)

Shah Alam Stadium Getty Images

The theme of huge stadiums housing teams you've never heard of continues as Malaysian outfit Selangor FC play their games at the Shah Alam Stadium.

The 80,372-capacity ground was declared to be in a state of disrepair in 2020 and costly renovations have taken place.

Opened in 1994, architects were inspired by Hajduk Split's home stadium in Croatia when it came to building the Shah Alam Stadium.

5) Santiago Bernabéu (Real Madrid - 81,044)

Santiago Bernabeu Getty Images

Real Madrid's stadium is the second largest in Spain but it has been undergoing a facelift since 2019 as the club bids to bring their home into the 21st century.

The makeover was initially estimated to cost €570 million and it is unlikely to be completed before the start of the 2023/24 season due to delays including the coronavirus pandemic and war in Ukraine.

When the work is completed, the Bernabeu is set to boast a capacity in excess of 85,000, an increase on the current 81,044, as well as a retractable pitch and roof.

4) Signal Iduna Park (Borussia Dortmund - 81,365)

Signal Iduna Park Getty Images

The home of Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, also known as the Westfalenstadion for those who hate sponsorship titles, boasts an official capacity of 81,365 for domestic matches.

The intimidating 'Yellow Wall', which can hold 25,000 people, is the largest free-standing grandstand in Europe and is home to the most vocal Dortmund supporters.

It was officially opened in 1974 and has undergone various renovations over the years, with the most recent makeover being completed at a cost of €200 million in 2006 ahead of the World Cup.

3) Estadio Azteca (Club America and Cruz Azul - 87,523)

Estadio Azteca Getty Images

One of the most iconic stadiums on the list, the Estadio Azteca is set to become the only venue to host three editions of the World Cup when Mexico co-host the tournament with the USA and Canada in 2026.

It has been the backdrop for some iconic moments including Brazil's 4-1 demolition of Italy in the 1970 World Cup final and Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal when Argentina beat England at the 1986 World Cup.

Mexican top-flight teams Club America and Cruz Azul share the ground for their home games and the capacity was reduced to 87,523 after a revamp in 2016.

2) FNB Stadium (Kaizer Chiefs - 94,736)

FNB Stadium Getty Images

You probably remember this stadium from the 2010 World Cup in South Africa as it was the setting for Siphiwe Tshabalala's stunning goal in the opening game and the final as Spain beat the Netherlands.

It was opened in 1989 and staged Nelson Mandela's speech in Johannesburg after his release from prison before being renovated in 2009.

Kaizer Chiefs, the South African football team not the English indie band, play their games at the 94,736-capacity stadium but struggle to sell it out apart from the Soweto Derby with Orlando Pirates.

1) Camp Nou (Barcelona - 99,354)

Camp Nou Getty Images

Barcelona's ground can seat an incredible 99,354 people, making it the biggest club football stadium on the planet.

The 65-year-old arena is undergoing a major redevelopment that will force Barca to leave their historic home for at least the 2023/24 campaign, however.

Spotify boast the current sponsorship rights to the stadium, which hosted five games at the 1982 World Cup as well as the 1999 Champions League final between Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.