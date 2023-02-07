Kylian Mbappé seems to be the next superstar who will be on our screens for the foreseeable future but we're looking at players who are 21 or under.

With Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo coming into the twilight of their illustrious careers the question beckons - who's next?

We've based our list on a variety of factors. We have taken short-term form into account, but strong or weak seasons have been slightly overlooked to avoid players being shunned immediately.

Trophies, strength of the league, statistics and general talent have all been considered for our criteria - and we know you'll probably have your own list, so don't get too upset with ours!

RadioTimes.com brings you our definitive list of the 10 best young football players in the world in 2023.

10. Alejandro Garnacho (Man Utd)

Alejandro Garnacho.

This No. 10 spot is open for debate as we're pretty confident on the nine youngsters ahead of this but we've settled on Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho.

The 18-year-old Argentina Under-20 international has played with Cristiano Ronaldo at club level and been alongside Lionel Messi at international level so he's had the best guidance in the game!

Garnacho is an exciting and tricky winger, who has already scored in the Premier League for United. He's getting regular game time under Erik ten Hag and he'll only improve with more minutes.

9. Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund)

Youssoufa Moukoko.

Next up is Youssoufa Moukoko of Borussia Dortmund. The 18-year-old burst onto the scene when he was just 13 after impressing in the Under 17 Bundesliga for Dortmund.

Moukoko ended up scoring 141 times in just 88 games for Dortmund's Under 17 and Under 19 sides and he's already netted 11 goals for the senior side in the Bundesliga.

The forward is already a regular starter for Dortmund and he'll soon be a common name in the German national team.

8. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is probably the least well known name on our list but he's a future superstar.

The Napoli winger is on course to finish with at least 10 goals and 10 assists in Serie A for Luciano Spalletti's side, who are on course to win the title.

Kvaratskhelia, who has scored 10 times in 19 appearances for the Georgia national team, is a clever attacking player who will shoot on sight - and on either foot!

7. Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid)

Eduardo Camavinga.

It's a dream for most to be playing for Real Madrid and France when you're 18 years old but that's Eduardo Camavinga's reality.

The midfielder probably deserves more minutes than he gets right now – however, he's a long-term replacement for the likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and the already departed Casemiro in that Real midfield, so he has to bide his time.

Camavinga is a strong presence in the middle of the park and he's got the technical ability to get out of tight spaces. He's a future superstar who has already won the Champions League, La Liga, UEFA Super Cup and the Spanish Cup.

6. Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Jamal Musiala.

Jamal Musiala has already made 73 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern Munich and he's only 20 years old. He's also scored 20 times in those games as well. It's also worth noting he's already won the Bundesliga and the German Cup three times as well as having Champions League and UEFA Super Cup winners' medals.

The Germany international, who played for England at youth level but opted to snub the Three Lions, has also got 20 caps for his country.

Musiala can do a job out wide but he's a superb No. 10. He has the ability to find space in between the lines and he can create and score goals.

5. William Saliba (Arsenal)

William Saliba.

We've had all attacking or midfield players so far so we thought we'd show love to a defender - Arsenal's William Saliba.

The 21-year-old has been instrumental in Arsenal's transformation to title contenders this season and he could help the Gunners win their first Premier League since the Invincibles in 2003/04.

Saliba, who seems to be in the mould of Virgil van Dijk, is defensively solid with a turn of pace. He rarely gets caught out and while he probably needs to work on his range of passing, he's already one of the best centre-halves in the Premier League.

4. Gavi (Barcelona)

Gavi.

We're almost into our top three and Barcelona's Gavi unfortunately just misses out but when you see our best trio you'll understand.

The Spain international, who has 17 caps for his country, has already made 51 appearances for Barcelona.

Gavi has qualities of Barcelona legends Xavi and Andres Iniesta - and he's now lighting up the Nou Camp.

He mostly plays as a central midfielder and he chips in with his defensive work while also being silky and decisive when he's on the ball.

3. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Bukayo Saka.

It could potentially be harsh for Bukayo Saka to be third on this list but that's what we're going with.

The Arsenal winger has been sensational since breaking onto the scene and he also turned it on at the World Cup in Qatar, proving he can do it on the biggest stage.

The humble 21-year-old from Ealing has over 100 appearances for Arsenal and he's already a household name. Imagine if he guides the Gunners to the Premier League title!

2. Pedri (Barcelona)

Pedri.

In second place is Barcelona's Pedri, who just edges out Saka. The Spain international, like Gavi, has been compared to Xavi and Iniesta.

Pedri is a hybrid of the Barcelona icons and he can play in central midfield, as a No. 10 or even out wide if needed.

Barcelona play better when their play goes through Pedri and the 20-year-old has already scooped some prestigious individual honours including UEFA European Championship Young Player of the Tournament in 2020, 2021 Golden Boy and being named in the La Liga Team of the Season for 2021–22.

1. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Jude Bellingham.

Who else but England's next superstar, Jude Bellingham?

The midfielder became Birmingham City's youngest ever first-team player at 16 years and 38 days and he went on to make 41 Championship appearances for his boyhood club before moving to Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham, 19, is now dominating in the Bundesliga, the Champions League and on the international stage for England.

He scored for England at the World Cup in Qatar and the robust and energetic midfielder, who also has the skill to beat a man, has added goals to his game. He really looks a world beater and we'll hopefully get to see him dominating in the Premier League in the future.

