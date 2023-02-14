You have your big disruptors that sit deep in front of the defence breaking up play, midfield metronomes that keep the ball ticking over, and creative geniuses that have to provide the ammunition for those up front. If that wasn't enough, you've also got wingers tasked with providing width, goals and defensive protection.

The midfield is home to all sorts of different players in the modern era of football.

With that in mind, it's a tough task trying to narrow all of those types down into a list of the world's best midfielders, but we've had a stab at compiling a top 10 based on long-term success as well as current level of ability.

We'll leave aside the occasional blip or dip in form but trophies, important statistics and their impact for club and country are the deciding factors taken into consideration. Don't worry, we know you're probably going to disagree with us.

The likes of Phil Foden, Serge Gnabry, N'Golo Kanté, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka have all missed the cut, which is an indicator of the quality contained in our top 10.

RadioTimes.com brings you our definitive list of the 10 best midfielders in the world in 2023.

10. Gavi (Barcelona)

Gavi

What were you doing when you were 18? Well, late last year Gavi was busy winning the Kopa Trophy and Golden Boy – awards handed out to the best player under the age of 21.

The Barcelona rising star has the world at his feet and has already established himself as a regular in the Spanish national team.

The highest compliment you can really pay Gavi is that he seems like a regen of Nou Camp legends Xavi and Andres Iniesta thanks to his dribbling, vision, passing and change of gear.

9. Pedri (Barcelona)

Pedri

It's crazy to think that Barcelona handed Las Palmas just €5 million for Pedri's services in 2019 as he's now worth at least 20 times that figure. Kudos to the Barca scout that spotted his talent!

The team silverware is bound to come for the 20-year-old but he has already racked up the individual honours with the 2021 Golden Boy and Kopa Trophy taking pride of place on his shelf.

Pedri recorded 21 goal contributions before reaching his 100th appearance for Barcelona but it's his lightning-quick feet, movement and progressive passing that mark him out as one of the world's best at such a young age.

8. Rodri (Manchester City)

Rodri Getty Images

As slick and stylish as Manchester City's attacking play is, Rodri is the glue that keeps things together.

What do you want from a defensive midfielder? Well, interceptions, tackles and getting the ball to more creative players. Rodri does all three things so well and carries out Pep Guardiola's tactics to a tee. He also chips in with the odd goal as well.

A two-time Premier League winner, there is surely more silverware to come.

7. Casemiro (Manchester United)

Casemiro Getty Images

A few eyebrows were raised when Casemiro decided to swap the Bernabeu for Old Trafford last summer and he has, unsurprisingly, been a shrewd acquisition for Manchester United thanks to the intelligence he brings to the midfield.

The 30-year-old would probably be the first to admit he isn't the most technically gifted player on the planet but he does the dirty work that allows his team-mates to thrive and the system to work.

Casemiro has earned 69 caps and counting for Brazil, lifted the Copa America in 2019, won the Champions League on five occasions and also collected three La Liga titles. A cracking CV for a cracking player.

6. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Jude Bellingham

We all mocked Birmingham City when they retired Jude Bellingham's number 22 shirt following his transfer to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, but the Blues have had the last laugh as the 19-year-old is the complete package in the making.

Bellingham gets stuck into challenges like a number six, makes box-to-box runs like a number eight and has the creativity of a number 10. Is there anything this lad can't do?

A starring role for England at the 2022 World Cup confirmed his arrival on the global stage but regular watchers of the Bundesliga already knew that Bellingham was the real deal.

5. Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Joshua Kimmich Getty Images

Yeah, that's right, another defensive midfielder. The most unheralded position in the game is bursting with quality and Joshua Kimmich has nailed the role.

One of the bargain buys of the century - Bayern Munich handed RB Leipzig €7 million for his signature in 2015 - Kimmich has won 11 major trophies at club level including the 2019/20 Champions League.

As well as being aggressive off the ball and an expert at winning it back, the Germany international is also slick in possession and contributes to the attacking side of the game with a deadly shot and decent crossing ability.

4. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

Toni Kroos Getty Images

Toni Kroos's double pivot with the next man on our list is a key reason why Real Madrid have been so successful in La Liga and the Champions League since the mid-2010s.

A bit of an underrated figure because he rarely gets on the scoresheet, the German's skills lie in his creativity and ability to keep the ball ticking over in the engine room.

As well as winning all the major trophies with former club Bayern Munich, Kroos has also won the greatest prize of them all as part of Germany's World Cup-winning squad in 2014.

3. Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Luka Modric Getty Images

He's in the twilight years of his career but 2018 Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric is still a class act in the engine room thanks to his inch-perfect passing.

A driving force behind Real Madrid's success since switching from Spurs in 2012, Modric has lifted the Champions League on five occasions with Los Blancos.

He's also done the business on the international stage, captaining Croatia to the World Cup final in 2018 and playing a key role in their run to the semi-finals in Qatar.

2. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah Getty Images

A bit of a toss-up whether to count Mohamed Salah as a midfielder or a forward, but the Fantasy Premier League gods have him down in midfield, which is good enough for us!

Liverpool's current malaise has seen Salah fail to hit the heights of previous years but his body of work is mightily impressive.

As well as being a regular figure in the top 10 of the last four Ballon d'Or votes, Salah has won the Premier League Golden Boot on three occasions as well as playing a major role in Liverpool's recent successes including the 2019/20 title and 2018/19 Champions League.

1. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne Getty Images

The third best player in the world, according to last year's Ballon d'Or, Kevin De Bruyne is the epitome of a midfield magician.

The Belgian has been weaving his magic for Manchester City since 2015 and racked up more than 200 goal contributions in all competitions.

A two-time Premier League Player of the Season and Playmaker of the Season, De Bruyne has also done the business on a personal level in the Bundesliga.

De Bruyne combines a deadly shot with pin-point passing and a devilish cross. He is the complete attacking midfielder.

Who is the best midfielder in the world?

Kevin De Bruyne oozes class and has been playing at an unbelievable level for the majority of his career. He's reached the sort of level where a few quiet games sparks a bit of criticism and the only disappointment in his career has been a lack of silverware on the international stage as Belgium's Golden Generation have never quite taken off.

