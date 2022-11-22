The likes of Bayern Munich speedster Alphonso Davies and Lille hotshot Jonathan David inspired the Maple Leafs to qualification for the first time in 36 years, but Belgium should prove to be a stiff opener.

Canada kick off their second ever World Cup campaign against one of the world's leading teams.

The Red Devils' golden generation finished third at the last World Cup in Russia so they'll be eager to prove that was no fluke and begin their campaign with a bang.

Roberto Martinez's star-studded squad includes Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku but Qatar 2022 is likely to be the final World Cup at the peak of their powers.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Belgium v Canada on TV and online.

For more World Cup features check out: World Cup 2022 kits ranked | World Cup 2022 stadiums | World Cup 2022 fixtures | Best players in the world 2022

When is Belgium v Canada?

Belgium v Canada will kick off at 7pm on Wednesday 23rd November 2022.

Check out all the games coming up with our World Cup TV schedule guide.

Belgium v Canada team news

Belgium predicted line-up: Courtois; Faes, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Castagne, Tielemans, Witsel, Carrasco; Hazard, De Bruyne; Batshuayi

Canada predicted line-up: Borjan; Johnston, Vitoria, Miller; Buchanan, Eustaquio, Adekugbe; Hutchinson, Davies; Larin, David

Belgium v Canada prediction

Canada were impressive in qualification but Belgium are a different kettle of fish from their CONCACAF competitors. John Herdman's team could cause a few problems on the break, but it's tricky to see them gaining anything from their first World Cup match in 36 years.

De Bruyne is primed to deliver after a productive few months at club level and the 31-year-old should comfortably weave his magic with his team likely to dominate in midfield.

Our prediction: Belgium 3-1 Canada (12/1 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Belgium v Canada odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Belgium (1/2) Draw (10/3) Canada (5/1)*

For all the latest World Cup odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.