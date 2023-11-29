That means a win away at TSC Backa Topola on Thursday, or simply equalling Olympiacos' result, will be enough to secure their passage into the latter stages of the competition.

The Serbian team have won just one point from their first four games. They were hammered 5-0 by Freiburg in the last round of fixtures, and lost 3-1 at the London Stadium in September – all of which will mean David Moyes's side head to TSC Arena full of confidence.

The East Londoners left it late to beat Burnley on the weekend but have been in impressive form of late with four wins from five in all competitions.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Backa Topola v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Backa Topola v West Ham?

Backa Topola v West Ham will take place on Thursday 30th November 2023.

Backa Topola v West Ham kick-off time

Backa Topola v West Ham will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Backa Topola v West Ham on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Backa Topola v West Ham online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Backa Topola v West Ham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Backa Topola v West Ham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Backa Topola (15/2) Draw (11/2) West Ham (1/4)*

