But there is still plenty at stake at Villa Park as the Group E winners will earn passage straight to the round of 16, while the team in second place will have to go via to the play-offs in February.

A win for either side would leave them in full control ahead of the final matchday, which will see Villa head to Bosnia and Herzegovina to face Zrinjski Mostar, while Legia Warsaw host AZ Alkmaar.

The Premier League side, having won three on the bounce in Europe and six of their last seven in all competitions, will be the favourites as they look for a little bit of revenge after losing out in Poland in September.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Legia Warsaw on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Legia Warsaw?

Aston Villa v Legia Warsaw will take place on Thursday 30th November 2023.

Aston Villa v Legia Warsaw kick-off time

Aston Villa v Legia Warsaw will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Legia Warsaw on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7:45pm.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Legia Warsaw online

Listen to Aston Villa v Legia Warsaw on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio WM.

BBC Radio WM is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages – local restrictions will apply. You cannot also listen to the BBC Radio WM online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Aston Villa v Legia Warsaw odds

