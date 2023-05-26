The Villans are seventh in the Premier League table - one point ahead of Tottenham and two ahead of Brentford - and European qualification would cap off a stunning turnaround in the club's fortunes under Unai Emery.

Aston Villa will guarantee a place in next season's Europa Conference League if they beat Brighton on the final day of the season.

Relegation appeared a distinct possibility under former boss Steven Gerrard, but the appointment of Emery as his replacement last autumn has proved an inspired decision as Villa have rapidly climbed the table.

Wednesday's 1-1 draw at home to champions Manchester City secured Brighton a club-record sixth-place finish in the top flight and their place in the Europa League.

The likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo have been linked with big-money moves in the summer transfer window and this could be their last appearance for the Seagulls.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Brighton?

Aston Villa v Brighton will take place on Sunday 28th May 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Aston Villa v Brighton kick-off time

Aston Villa v Brighton will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Brighton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Showcase from 3pm, with coverage on Sky Sports Football beginning at 4:25pm after the League Two Play-Off Final.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Brighton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Aston Villa v Brighton on radio

You can listen to live coverage of this match on BBC WM 95.6 in the UK.

