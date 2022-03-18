As it is FA Cup quarter-final weekend, the lunchtime kick-off between Aston Villa and the Gunners at Villa Park is the only game on Saturday from England's top flight but it looks like a contest that is unlikely to disappoint.

Steven Gerrard faced Arsenal 34 times as a player and will manage against them for the first time as part of the weekend's Premier League TV schedule .

Arsenal remain in the driving seat in the race for fourth place but have found trips to the home of the Birmingham club difficult since they returned to the top flight – losing 1-0 away at Villa in both of the last two seasons.

The growth of Mikel Arteta's squad has been clear to see over the past few weeks and months but Gerrard boasts a raft of dangerous weapons as well – not least the magician Philippe Coutinho.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Arsenal?

Aston Villa v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 19th March 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Arsenal will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Tottenham v West Ham on Sunday.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Arsenal online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Aston Villa v Arsenal team news

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne; Ramsey, Luiz, McGinn; Coutinho; Watkins, Ings

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Lokonga, Xhaka; Saka, Ødegaard, Smith-Rowe; Lacazette

Aston Villa v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Aston Villa (21/10) Draw (12/5) Arsenal (13/10)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Arsenal

Coutinho has enjoyed playing Arsenal in the past – scoring four times and providing an assist in nine previous games against them – and it would be no surprise to see him work his magic once again.

Villa pushed West Ham close last weekend and Gerrard's side are likely to raise their game for the visit of the north London club in the lunchtime kick-off.

They should be the fresher of the two sides given the Gunners played Liverpool on Wednesday evening but even so, you feel Arteta's men may just have a little too much for them.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Arsenal (9/1 at Bet365)

