Gareth Taylor's side landed a major blow in the four-horse race for the 2022/23 title by beating Chelsea last weekend to move level on points with leaders Man Utd.

They have now won five on the bounce, and are unbeaten in the league since September, as they look to end the wait for the club's second WSL triumph – having finished as runners-up in five of the last six seasons.

Sunday's hosts have found form themselves of late, stringing together three consecutive wins in the WSL, including a comprehensive North London derby win last weekend, since their defeat away to Man City in February.

That run has left Arsenal three points back in fourth and, after their midweek win in Europe, likely full of confidence ahead of Sunday's top of the table clash. No WSL side has conceded fewer goals than them this season while they've lost just once at home in the league in 2022/23.

When is Arsenal v Man City?

Arsenal v Man City will take place on Sunday 2nd April 2023.

Arsenal v Man City kick-off time

Arsenal v Man City will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Man City on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two from 12:15pm.

How to live stream Arsenal v Man City online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

