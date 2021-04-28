How to watch Dereck Chisora v Joseph Parker – Fight date, undercard, TV and live stream details

Dereck Chisora is ready to wage war against Joseph Parker in a big heavyweight showdown in Manchester this weekend.

The seasoned 37-year-old is no stranger to a big match-up, having lit up arenas around the world throughout his 14-year career.

Chisora has racked up 10 professional defeats in his career, but he could never be accused of shying away from mountainous tasks, highlighted by his spirited defeat on points at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk on Halloween last year.

He remains a gutsy warrior in the ring, but will be determined to finish his career with a few extra wins to his name as opposed to simply good performances.

Parker is busy piecing his reputation back together after humbling defeats to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte in 2018.

He has won all four fights since his last appearance on UK turf against lesser opposition, and will hope to use a victory over Chisora as a springboard back to the elite.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest information ahead of Chisora v Parker.

Dereck Chisora v Joseph Parker fight date

Chisora v Parker takes place on Saturday 1st May 2021.

The bout was originally scheduled to take place in October 2019, but a bizarre incident led to the fight being cancelled. It was then unable to be rescheduled until now due to COVID restrictions.

Parker was forced to withdraw from the match after being bitten by a spider. We told you it was bizarre.

What time is Dereck Chisora v Joseph Parker?

The main event – Chisora v Parker – is expected to go ahead around 10pm once the men have completed their ring walks.

The undercard will begin at around 6pm with a range of fighters on display building up to the big match.

Where is Dereck Chisora v Joseph Parker held?

Chisora and Parker face off at Manchester Arena without any fans in attendance for the big night.

Plenty of big names including Ricky Hatton, Amir Khan, David Haye and Mike Tyson have gone to battle at the venue, which also hosted the infamous showdown between YouTube personalities KSI and Logan Paul.

Dereck Chisora v Joseph Parker undercard

Katie Taylor v Natasha Jonas (WBC, WBO, IBF and WBA women’s lightweight titles)

Dmitry Bivol v Craig Richards (WBA light-heavyweight title)

James Tennyson v Jovanni Straffon (lightweight)

Chris Eubank Jr v Marcus Morrison (middleweight)

Campbell Hatton v TBA (super-featherweight)

Scott Fitzgerald v TBA (light-middleweight)

How to watch Dereck Chisora v Joseph Parker in UK

Fans can tune in to watch Chisora v Parker – as well as Taylor on the undercard – on Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off cost of £19.95.

If you purchase the event via Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via TV or online through a live stream service.

Sky Sports Box Office can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

How to watch Dereck Chisora v Joseph Parker in USA

US fans can watch the event live in the US via DAZN.

Check out their website for a full list of prices and options for watching fights on the global streaming giant.

