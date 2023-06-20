Women's Ashes schedule 2023: Start time, dates, full series schedule
The Women's Ashes is here for the summer and we've rounded up all the key dates and times for your diary.
The Women's Ashes has arrived with a thrilling multi-format test of skill, stamina and nerve set to test England and Australia across the UK.
This is the 25th edition of the women's edition of the hallowed series, with Australia in control with nine victories to England's six, while eight series have ended in a draw.
Australia enter this one as favourites to extend their dominance over the Women's Ashes having retained the trophy four times in a row, a run dating back to 2015.
England captain Heather Knight will be determined to inspire her team to a glorious victory on home soil to break the Australian hold over them.
Fans across the nation will get an opportunity to soak up the Women's Ashes in person, with a number of grounds across the country set to host the teams in their quest for the trophy.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for the Women's Ashes in 2023, including dates and times for every match.
Women's Ashes schedule 2023
1st WTest: England v Australia
Date: Thursday 22nd – Monday 26th June
Venue: Trent Bridge
Time: 11am
1st WT20I: England v Australia
Also showing on BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
Date: Saturday 1st July
Venue: Edgbaston
Time: 6:35pm
2nd WT20I: England v Australia
Date: Wednesday 5th July
Venue: The Oval
Time: 6:35pm
3rd WT20I: England v Australia
Date: Saturday 8th July
Venue: Lord's
Time: 6:35pm
1st WODI: England v Australia
Date: Wednesday 12th July
Venue: Bristol County Ground
Time: 1pm
2nd WODI: England v Australia
Date: Sunday 16th July
Venue: Rose Bowl
Time: 11am
3rd WODI: England v Australia
Date: Tuesday 18th July
Venue: County Ground, Taunton
Time: 1pm
Read more: Best cricket players in the world 2023 | Best cricket players of all time | Highest wicket takers in Ashes history | Highest run scorers in Ashes history
How to watch Women's Ashes on TV
You can watch the Women's Ashes live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.
You can upgrade to the Sky Sports Cricket channel from just £15 per month as part of a limited time deal or pick up the complete sports package from just £24 per month.
Live stream Women's Ashes online
Sky Sports customers can live stream the Women's Ashes via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the Women's Ashes via NOW without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.