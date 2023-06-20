This is the 25th edition of the women's edition of the hallowed series, with Australia in control with nine victories to England's six, while eight series have ended in a draw.

The Women's Ashes has arrived with a thrilling multi-format test of skill, stamina and nerve set to test England and Australia across the UK.

Australia enter this one as favourites to extend their dominance over the Women's Ashes having retained the trophy four times in a row, a run dating back to 2015.

England captain Heather Knight will be determined to inspire her team to a glorious victory on home soil to break the Australian hold over them.

Fans across the nation will get an opportunity to soak up the Women's Ashes in person, with a number of grounds across the country set to host the teams in their quest for the trophy.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for the Women's Ashes in 2023, including dates and times for every match.

Women's Ashes schedule 2023

1st WTest: England v Australia

Date: Thursday 22nd – Monday 26th June

Venue: Trent Bridge

Time: 11am

1st WT20I: England v Australia

Date: Saturday 1st July

Venue: Edgbaston

Time: 6:35pm

2nd WT20I: England v Australia

Date: Wednesday 5th July

Venue: The Oval

Time: 6:35pm

3rd WT20I: England v Australia

Date: Saturday 8th July

Venue: Lord's

Time: 6:35pm

1st WODI: England v Australia

Date: Wednesday 12th July

Venue: Bristol County Ground

Time: 1pm

2nd WODI: England v Australia

Date: Sunday 16th July

Venue: Rose Bowl

Time: 11am

3rd WODI: England v Australia

Date: Tuesday 18th July

Venue: County Ground, Taunton

Time: 1pm

How to watch Women's Ashes on TV

You can watch the Women's Ashes live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

You can upgrade to the Sky Sports Cricket channel from just £15 per month as part of a limited time deal or pick up the complete sports package from just £24 per month.

Live stream Women's Ashes online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the Women's Ashes via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the Women's Ashes via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

