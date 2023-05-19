Hampshire Hawks return to the fold hoping to claim their fourth title following their last-ditch heroics to seal last year's crown by a single run.

The T20 Blast is back for more in 2023 with 131 matches ready to hit our TV screens across the course of the next couple of months.

Defeated finalists Lancashire Lightning will be determined to go one step further in 2023 and add a second title to their name.

The format remains unchanged with two groups of nine teams competing to qualify for the knockout stages in July.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the T20 Blast, including how to watch the tournament on TV and live stream.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When does the T20 Blast start?

The T20 Blast begins on Saturday 20th May 2023.

The tournament comprises of 131 matches and will draw to a close with the final on Saturday 15th July 2023.

How to watch T20 Blast on TV and live stream

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Cricket for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.98 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.