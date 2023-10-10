Their competition will continue to ramp up when they take-on Sri Lanka, whose tournament got off to the worst possible start as they conceded the largest World Cup total in history against South Africa when the Proteas piled on 428.

Sri Lanka did manage to limit the damage by putting on 326 themselves in reply. But there’s only so many silver linings you can take from a 102-run-loss. Another defeat against Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be facing the prospect of being out of the running for the semi-finals just a week into the tournament.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Pakistan v Sri Lanka on TV and online, as well as our pick for key player to watch.

When is Pakistan v Sri Lanka?

Pakistan v Sri Lanka will take place on Tuesday 10th October 2023.

Pakistan v Sri Lanka UK time

Pakistan v Sri Lanka will start at 9:30am.

What TV channel is Pakistan v Sri Lanka on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 9am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket channel for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Pakistan v Sri Lanka online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Pakistan v Sri Lanka on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

Pakistan v Sri Lanka key player to watch

Saud Shakeel (Pakistan)

An understated batter who has forced his way into Pakistan’s Test and ODI set-up over the last 12 months, Shakeel may only have seven ODIs to his name but he’s quickly become the heartbeat of the Pakistan batting line-up.

A half-century in the warm-up against New Zealand was backed up by another against the Netherlands in the opening round - and all of a sudden - it’s hard to imagine a Pakistan batting line-up without the diminutive left-hander.

