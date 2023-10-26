It had all started so well for Pakistan, with two wins from their opening two matches, before three consecutive losses at the hands of India, Australia and Afghanistan saw their competition turn on its head. In particular, the loss to Afghanistan stung, with it being the first time they had lost to their rivals in ODI cricket.

Meanwhile, despite a shock defeat to the Netherlands, South Africa are looking like they could be second favourites only to India for the title. Their batting line-up is fantastically entertaining, with a top-six that is the most powerful in the world. When they bat first, they look unstoppable. But when they chase, they’re more fragile. Expect both teams to want to bat first if they win the toss.

When is Pakistan v South Africa?

Pakistan v South Africa will take place on Friday 27th October 2023.

Pakistan v South Africa UK time

Pakistan v South Africa will start at 9:30am.

What TV channel is Pakistan v South Africa on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 9am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket channel for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Pakistan v South Africa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Pakistan v South Africa on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

Pakistan v South Africa key player to watch

Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa)

The man is a machine. South Africa opener Quinton de Kock may have scored three centuries in this tournament, but Klaasen is arguably the most in-form white-ball batter in the world. So far in this tournament, he has scored 288 runs at a strike-rate of 150. In other words, he is absolutely whacking it. Against a Pakistan attack devoid of confidence, we could be in for even more fireworks.

