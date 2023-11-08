It didn’t have to be this way for the Kiwis. Four wins from their first four matches meant they had one foot already in the next round, but four losses on the bounce has led to a high-pressure encounter against a Sri Lanka team who have suffered a poor tournament and won just two matches.

New Zealand have a number of injury concerns, with Kyle Jamieson expected to make his first appearance in the tournament after fellow bowler Matt Henry left the squad due to injury.

On paper, the Kiwis are favourites and should win. But pressure does funny things in sport, and it is up to the Black Caps to rise to the occasion.

When is New Zealand v Sri Lanka?

New Zealand v Sri Lanka will take place on Thursday 9th November 2023.

New Zealand v Sri Lanka UK time

New Zealand v Sri Lanka will start at 8:30am.

What TV channel is New Zealand v Sri Lanka on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 8am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket channel for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream New Zealand v Sri Lanka online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to New Zealand v Sri Lanka on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

New Zealand v Sri Lanka key player to watch

Glenn Phillips (New Zealand)

The Kiwis XI hinges on Phillips's ability to offer with both the bat and the ball. Such are the injury troubles that New Zealand are suffering from, in their last fixture Phillips was selected as one of their five frontline bowlers, on top of batting in the top six.

He has had success against Sri Lanka in the past, and his country will need him to find that form again.

