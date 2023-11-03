The format of the current competition is painstakingly slow, with all 10 teams playing each other once, leading to dead rubbers galore at the end of the group stage after a slow burn start. It’s hardly the ideal combination.

But if you’ve made it this far, this is your reward. The penultimate group match for both teams, if New Zealand win, they are as good as through, while Pakistan have to win to keep their hopes alive and go equal on points with New Zealand - leading to a final round shootout.

The Kiwis were the form team at the start of the competition, winning their first four matches. But lows follow highs, and they’ve subsequently lost their next three.

Pakistan have had a similar binary run of results - winning their first two, then losing four on the bounce, before winning against Bangladesh last time out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch New Zealand v Pakistan on TV and online, as well as our pick for key player to watch.

When is New Zealand v Pakistan?

New Zealand v Pakistan will take place on Saturday 4th November 2023.

Check out our Cricket World Cup on TV guide for the latest times and information.

New Zealand v Pakistan UK time

New Zealand v Pakistan will start at 5am.

What TV channel is New Zealand v Pakistan on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 4:30am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket channel for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream New Zealand v Pakistan online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to New Zealand v Pakistan on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

New Zealand v Pakistan key player to watch

Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand)

One of New Zealand’s many walking wounded, the Black Caps were down to only 10 fit players at the end of their loss to South Africa, and have called up Kyle Jamieson as cover.

Lockie Ferguson is expected to be fit for the Pakistan match and is a high-risk, high-reward player. He takes wickets, but he goes for runs. And with New Zealand’s bowling attack lacking depth, they desperately need a good performance from him this time out.

