While going into the tournament as favourites to finish bottom of the table, the men in orange have been resolute in their party line that they want to win the whole competition.

After two strong, but ultimately doomed, displays against Pakistan and New Zealand, they put together the complete performance to beat South Africa and inject life into the World Cup.

Against Sri Lanka, the Netherlands may even consider themselves favourites for the win.

Sri Lanka have had a miserable start to the World Cup, and are the only winless team left in the competition. Furthermore, their captain, Dasun Shanaka, has been ruled out of the tournament with a quadricep tear.

A defeat here and Sri Lanka (bar several miracles taking place at once) will be officially out of semi-final contention.

When is Netherlands v Sri Lanka?

Netherlands v Sri Lanka will take place on Saturday 21st October 2023.

Netherlands v Sri Lanka UK time

Netherlands v Sri Lanka will start at 6am.

What TV channel is Netherlands v Sri Lanka on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 5:30am.

How to live stream Netherlands v Sri Lanka online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Netherlands v Sri Lanka on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

Netherlands v Sri Lanka key player to watch

Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka)

The left-armer bowled beautifully against Australia to pick up three wickets, and will be the main threat against the Dutch.

On paper, the Dutch are weaker against spin than they are against seam, and for that reason if Madushanka can make early inroads in their batting line-up - that’ll give Sri Lanka the best route to claiming their maiden victory of this World Cup.

