Their record 309-run defeat against Australia in the previous round was an anomaly in what has otherwise been a strong campaign and they’ll be looking to bounce back immediately.

On the other hand, Bangladesh have been disappointing, but have also had a tough run of fixtures to get them to this point. With an easier set of matches to close out their campaign, they’ll be hoping to add a couple of wins to the tally to ease the pain of what’s been a forgettable tournament.

In theory, a win for either team keeps their semi-final hopes alive. In reality, it’s the first dead rubber of the competition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Netherlands v Bangladesh on TV and online, as well as our pick for key player to watch.

When is Netherlands v Bangladesh?

Netherlands v Bangladesh will take place on Saturday 28th October 2023.

Netherlands v Bangladesh UK time

Netherlands v Bangladesh will start at 9:30am.

What TV channel is Netherlands v Bangladesh on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 9am.

How to live stream Netherlands v Bangladesh online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Netherlands v Bangladesh on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

Netherlands v Bangladesh key player to watch

Scott Edwards (Netherlands)

The Dutch skipper has had an impressive World Cup and has furthered his reputation as an excellent player of spin. Bangladesh will be a spin-heavy side, and as a result, Edwards showing with the bat will be crucial if the Dutch are to find their way to victory.

