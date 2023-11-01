Their captain Rohit Sharma is in imperious form, their best bowler Jasprit Bumrah is so much better than everyone else in the world that it’s frightening - and that’s before we even mention the name Virat Kohli.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, suffered a demoralising defeat to Afghanistan in their last outing, which in effect ended their hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

Two wins and four defeats, they’ll likely need to take their medicine against India, before aiming to finish the group stage with wins against Bangladesh and New Zealand in order to finish in the top eight and qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch India v Sri Lanka on TV and online, as well as our pick for key player to watch.

When is India v Sri Lanka?

India v Sri Lanka will take place on Thursday 2nd November 2023.

Check out our Cricket World Cup on TV guide for the latest times and information.

India v Sri Lanka UK time

India v Sri Lanka will start at 8:30am.

What TV channel is India v Sri Lanka on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 8am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket channel for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream India v Sri Lanka online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to India v Sri Lanka on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

India v Sri Lanka key player to watch

Jasprit Bumrah (India)

Bumrah, daylight, the rest. Batters cannot attack him and they cannot defend him either.

India’s tournament hopes would suffer no larger blow than if the right-arm quick were to pull a hamstring in the home stretch, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if, once semi-final qualification is secured, India opt to rest him for a match or two before the next stage of the competition.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.