Now they have four big fixtures in a row in the shape of India, Australia, South Africa and Pakistan, which will give a true litmus test of just how good the Kiwis are.

Forever underrated, New Zealand have reached the final of the last two ODI World Cups, and they are in good shape to at the very least add another semi-final to that list this year.

Meanwhile, India continue to look unstoppable. Another routine victory came against Bangladesh, and their batting unit appears ever more indestructible.

The top three of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli is the envy of the world, and it’ll require a remarkable performance from New Zealand to stop them in their tracks.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch India v New Zealand on TV and online, as well as our pick for key player to watch.

When is India v New Zealand?

India v New Zealand will take place on Sunday 22nd October 2023.

India v New Zealand UK time

India v New Zealand will start at 9:30am.

What TV channel is India v New Zealand on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 9am.

How to live stream India v New Zealand online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to India v New Zealand on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

India v New Zealand key player to watch

Tom Latham (New Zealand)

The skipper and the glue of New Zealand’s middle-order, Tom Latham will be vital in combating India’s left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja. New Zealand have played safe but effective cricket so far in this competition.

However, against an almighty India side, they’ll need to up the ante if they’re after a result. And the calm head of Latham will be crucial in that task.

