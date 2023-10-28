India have held up their end of the deal, swatting aside all five of their opponents with concerning ease, whilst England have capitulated completely. Four losses out of five and all but out of the running for the semi-finals. Mathematically, it is possible England can still make it, but the sums required are beyond all those without a PhD in quantum physics.

With one eye now on the future, England are likely to bring Harry Brook and Gus Atkinson back into the XI so they can gain some ODI experience, but as captain Jos Buttler said after England’s defeat to Sri Lanka, they are now playing for little more than “personal pride”.

When is India v England?

India v England will take place on Sunday 29th October 2023.

India v England UK time

India v England will start at 8:30am.

What TV channel is India v England on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 8am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket channel for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream India v England online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to India v England on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

India v England key player to watch

Jasprit Bumrah (India)

England’s batting line-up is shot of confidence, and Jasprit Bumrah is the best bowler in the world. Truth be told, you could give the Key Player tag to the Indian bowling attack as a whole. England are going to have to target someone, but the evidence of the tournament so far has been that they’re in no position to do so.

