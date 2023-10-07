The Aussies have played a lot of cricket recently, losing series to both South Africa and India in the last six weeks. But despite the losses, they still boast a number of fantastically talented individuals that have the potential to beat anyone on their day.

Nevertheless, India head into the fixture as firm favourites in front of what will be a 50,000 seater sell-out at the M A Chidambaram Stadium.

A major boost to India is the return of quick-bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who missed much of the last year through injury. There are few genuinely irreplaceable players in world cricket, but Bumrah is one of them - and adds to what will already be a star-studded line-up featuring Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch India v Australia on TV and online, as well as our pick for key player to watch.

When is India v Australia?

India v Australia will take place on Sunday 8th October 2023.

Check out our Cricket World Cup on TV guide for the latest times and information.

India v Australia UK time

India v Australia will start at 9:30am.

What TV channel is India v Australia on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 9am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket channel for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream India v Australia online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to India v Australia on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

India v Australia key player to watch

Glenn Maxwell (Australia)

Already a vital player for Australia, the weight of responsibility placed on Maxwell increased further when the Aussies opted to replace the injured spin option of Ashton Agar with batter Marnus Labuschagne.

More like this

The result is that Maxwell goes into the World Cup as Australia’s second-choice spinner and premier all-rounder. Already a superstar with the bat, Maxwell will now also need to be a superstar with the ball if Australia have any chance of going the distance.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.