Technically, you can reach the next stage with five wins and four losses, but it’s really not a position you want to be in.

Ben Stokes looks set to return to the England XI in place of Harry Brook, while England will have a decision to make as to whether they back opening bowler Chris Woakes to keep his place after three sub-par performances with the new ball.

A week ago, South Africa were being viewed as favourites for the competition, but one shock defeat to the Netherlands later and their campaign seems that much more fragile.

Whatever the result, it’ll be a blockbuster affair at the Wankhede. And best of all, it’ll finish just in time for everyone to switch over to the second England v South Africa blockbuster of the day, as the two nations face off in the semi-final of the Rugby World Cup.

When is England v South Africa?

England v South Africa will take place on Saturday 21st October 2023.

England v South Africa UK time

England v South Africa will start at 9:30am.

What TV channel is England v South Africa on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 9am.

How to live stream England v South Africa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to England v South Africa on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

England v South Africa key player to watch

Ben Stokes (England)

Back from injury and expected to be straight back in the team, Stokes and his peers have stressed that this isn’t Superman coming back to save the day.

Nevertheless, England are in strife and need their best player to perform a miracle or two more to take them to the semi-finals. Held together by several metres of physio tape, Stokes will play as a specialist batter.

