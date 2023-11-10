If Pakistan win by the necessary 287 (or more) runs, it’ll be the sixth largest margin of victory in ODI history. Which, given how poorly England have played this World Cup, is perhaps not entirely out of the equation.

On the flip side, if Pakistan bowl first and dismiss England for 150, they’d have to chase it in fewer than five overs to achieve the necessary net run rate swing to make the semi-finals.

Aka, if Pakistan bowl first, then it really is impossible for them to make the final four.

From an England perspective, this will be the last time that David Willey ever represents the Three Lions, having announced that he will retire at the end of the tournament.

But, for the rest of them, the cricket never stops, with England next in action in less than a month’s time when they tour the West Indies, a run that captain Jos Buttler has stated he wishes to still be in charge for.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Pakistan on TV and online, as well as our pick for key player to watch.

When is England v Pakistan?

England v Pakistan will take place on Saturday 11th November 2023.

Check out our Cricket World Cup on TV guide for the latest times and information.

England v Pakistan UK time

England v Pakistan will start at 8:30am.

What TV channel is England v Pakistan on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 8am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket channel for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream England v Pakistan online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to England v Pakistan on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

England v Pakistan key player to watch

Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan)

However unlikely Pakistan’s qualification to the semi-finals may be, their best shot is via their star opening batter Fakhar Zaman, who blasted 126 off 81 balls in their last match against New Zealand to follow up his 81 against Bangladesh.

Pakistan need a miracle. And Fakhar is the one who could deliver it.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.