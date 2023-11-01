An out-and-out disastrous campaign took another turn this week when it was discovered that a top eight finish in this World Cup is required to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

England are currently bottom, and in all likelihood will need to win two of their final three matches in order to reach a competition they would have considered themselves favourites for a matter of weeks ago.

What’s more, David Willey, the only member of the touring party to not be awarded a central contract for next year, has announced that he will retire from international cricket at the end of the competition.

Australia, on the other hand, are in good shape, with a win almost definitely securing them a spot in the semi-finals.

They aren’t without their own comical failures, however, with star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell absent due to concussion after he fell out of a golf buggy during the team’s scheduled golf day.

When is England v Australia?

England v Australia will take place on Saturday 4th November 2023.

England v Australia UK time

England v Australia will start at 8:30am.

What TV channel is England v Australia on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 8am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket channel for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream England v Australia online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to England v Australia on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

England v Australia key player to watch

Travis Head (Australia)

Back in the Australia team and immediately back in the runs with a century against New Zealand, Head will have the opportunity to inflict more pain against an England bowling attack that has been shot of confidence and quality.

England are on the ropes, and Australia will sense an opportunity to hammer their advantage home.

