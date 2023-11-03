Bangladesh have one win from their seven matches and have lost six in a row.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have two wins out of seven, and lost their last fixture by 302 runs to India - the fourth largest margin of defeat in ODI history.

Had it not been for the surprise discovery midway through the competition that the top eight teams in this World Cup qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy, this would have been an out-and-out dead rubber. But now there’s skin in the game.

A win for Sri Lanka should guarantee they will make that competition, while a win for Bangladesh will keep them in the hunt.

When is Bangladesh v Sri Lanka?

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka will take place on Monday 6th November 2023.

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka UK time

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka will start at 8:30am.

What TV channel is Bangladesh v Sri Lanka on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 8am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket channel for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Bangladesh v Sri Lanka online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Bangladesh v Sri Lanka on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka key player to watch

Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka)

Despite Sri Lanka’s struggles, a star has been born in Dilshan Madushanka. The left-arm pacer bowls with shades of Trent Boult and Shaheen Shah Afridi, boasting a fantastic ability to swing the ball early in the innings.

During Sri Lanka’s 302 run mauling at the hands of India, Madushanka was the only player to leave with his head held high, having claimed a maiden five-wicket haul.

