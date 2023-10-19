An Australian win here will mean that both teams will boast records of two wins and two losses, just a week after hopes were sky high for Pakistan and drop dead low for Australia.

Australia’s win against Sri Lanka was a comeback performance that ended in a comfortable victory after Sri Lanka had got off to a fantastic start.

It’s anyone’s guess as to the state the Australia team currently find themselves in, but defeat against Pakistan will all but end their hopes of semi-final qualification.

Travis Head, Australia’s usual opener, is still unavailable, with the Netherlands game next week earmarked for his return from a fractured hand.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Australia v Pakistan on TV and online, as well as our pick for key player to watch.

When is Australia v Pakistan?

Australia v Pakistan will take place on Friday 20th October 2023.

Check out our Cricket World Cup on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Australia v Pakistan UK time

Australia v Pakistan will start at 9:30am.

What TV channel is Australia v Pakistan on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 9am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket channel for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Australia v Pakistan online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Australia v Pakistan on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

Australia v Pakistan key player to watch

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)

Afridi has been off colour for Pakistan so far in this competition. He’s been expensive with the ball and has only taken four wickets across Pakistan’s three matches.

With Naseem Shah out injured for the whole tournament, more is expected of Shaheen - and if Pakistan are to reach the semi-finals, they’ll need the star man to step up.

