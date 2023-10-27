For the sake of the competition, a New Zealand win would be the best result for the neutral. A clump of teams now look likely to finish with five wins from their nine matches, and a New Zealand win would keep Australia in that pack whilst all but securing qualification for themselves.

It looks set to be a high quality encounter, with both teams playing exciting cricket and batters across both teams being in fine form. David Warner’s century against the Netherlands was his second of the competition and took him level with Sachin Tendulkar (6) and just behind Rohit Sharma (7) for the record number of World Cup centuries.

Australian opener Travis Head’s return still hasn’t been 100% confirmed as he continues to rehab his fractured hand, whilst New Zealand captain Kane Williamson remains unavailable.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Australia v New Zealand on TV and online, as well as our pick for key player to watch.

When is Australia v New Zealand?

Australia v New Zealand will take place on Saturday 28th October 2023.

Australia v New Zealand UK time

Australia v New Zealand will start at 6am.

What TV channel is Australia v New Zealand on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 5:30am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket channel for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Australia v New Zealand online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Australia v New Zealand on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

Australia v New Zealand key player to watch

Glenn Maxwell (Australia)

The Big Show’s time in the spotlight seemed to be fading, only for him to turn it around and blast a 40-ball century against the Netherlands. It was the fastest in World Cup history and a reminder of a player who is arguably the most entertaining in the world on his day. Add in his very effective off-spin and Maxwell is a match-winner who will be at the forefront of New Zealand’s mind.

