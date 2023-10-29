Afghanistan have been wildly inconsistent in this World Cup, with catastrophic losses to Bangladesh and New Zealand paired with superb wins against England and Pakistan. Head coach Jonathan Trott has long said that consistency will be the key that unlocks the potential of this group, and the fixture against Sri Lanka gives them an opportunity to prove their coach right.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka go into the fixture high on confidence having dismantled England by eight wickets. Their batting group has been phenomenal, with Pathum Nissanka scoring four half-centuries in a row and Sadeera Samarawickrama averaging 98 across the competition. Overall, it looks set to be a high quality encounter in Pune.

When is Afghanistan v Sri Lanka?

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka will take place on Monday 30th October 2023.

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka UK time

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka will start at 8:30am.

What TV channel is Afghanistan v Sri Lanka on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 8am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket channel for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Afghanistan v Sri Lanka online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Afghanistan v Sri Lanka on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka key player to watch

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Sri Lanka’s batting group has been superb this tournament and Rashid Khan will need to be on top form to prevent them blowing away Afghanistan’s bowling group.

Combined with his ability to strike boundaries in the dying overs, the combination of Khan’s mystery spin and powerful six-hitting makes him the key player in this contest.

