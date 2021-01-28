India v England cricket 2021 – TV and radio schedule

The England cricket team continue their overseas schedule with a tour of India – but how can you catch all the action on TV and radio?

England kicked off 2021 with a comprehensive 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka. Captain Joe Root was named the player of the series after hitting centuries in both matches.

This tour represents a stiff challenge after India’s thrilling 2-1 series win against Australia. The Men in Blue are also unbeaten on home soil since Sir Alastair Cook led England to success in 2012.

Coach Chris Silverwood will shuffle his pack with Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rory Burns all returning.

England have further rotation planned after the first Test with deputy wicketkeeper Ben Foakes set to replace Jos Buttler behind the stumps.

The two teams will also contest five T20s and three IDOs after the four-match Test series.

Check out the all the dates, times, TV and radio schedules for India v England.

When is India v England 1st Test?

The first Test is scheduled to run from Friday 5th February to Tuesday 9th February 2021. It will take place at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time is India v England in the UK?

UK fans will need to be early risers to catch the first ball, with play scheduled to begin at 4am on each of the five days for the opening Test.

India v England Test schedule

The India v England Test schedule is as follows:

1st Test (Chennai) – 5th to 9th February

2nd Test (Chennai) – 13th to 17th February

3rd Test (Ahmedabad) – 24th to 28th February

4th Test (Ahmedabad) – 4th to 8th February

We’ll bring you all the latest TV times and details once confirmed.

How to watch India v England on TV

The television rights for England’s tour of India are remarkably still up for grabs.

Star India, a Walt Disney subsidiary company, control the rights to Indian cricket – and a string of television broadcasters in the UK are interested in screening the series.

Sky Sports have shown the majority of England’s tours over the past 30 years but BT Sport and Channel 4 are also reportedly keen.

RadioTimes.com will bring you all the details you need to watch the Test series when television broadcasting rights are confirmed.

Live stream India v England online

Star India are reportedly considering streaming the tour on their Hotstar service in the UK.

RadioTimes.com will provide an update when streaming details are confirmed.

Listen to Sri Lanka v England on radio

UK fans can listen to every ball of England’s four Tests, five T20s and three ODIs against India live on talkSPORT 2.

Former England stars including Darren Gough, Mark Butcher, Matt Prior, Steve Harmison and Gareth Batty will be among talkSPORT’s broadcast team.

