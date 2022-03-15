Cheltenham Festival 2022 results: Winners from Day 1 – Tuesday 15th March (Champion Day)
We round up all the Cheltenham Festival 2022 results featuring all the winners from a hectic opening Day 1 on Tuesday 15th March.
Cheltenham Festival 2022 has arrived with runners and riders gearing up to battle for glory and we'll be here to cover you when all the results come pouring in.
Honeysuckle is the bookies' favourite in the biggest race of the day, the Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy at 15:30.
Rachael Blackmore has a huge day ahead as she attempts to create more history at the iconic Festival, where a full attendance is expected for the first time since March 2020, immediately prior to the first UK COVID-19 lockdown.
There are seven races in total today with thousands of spectators eager to hear the rumble of the pack at Prestbury Park, while thousands more will be cheering on from across the nation.
RadioTimes.com is here to round up all the latest Cheltenham Festival 2022 results live as and when they come in.
We've also got all the TV and live stream details in our Cheltenham Festival 2022 schedule guide.
Cheltenham Festival 2022 results
We'll be updating this page with the latest results regularly throughout the four days of action at Cheltenham.
Day 1: Tuesday 15th March – Champion Day
Last updated: 12:30pm, Tuesday 15th March
13:30 – The Sky bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
14:10 – The Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Steeplechase
14:50 – The Ultima Handicap Steeple Chase
15:30 – The Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy
16:10 – The Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle
16:50 – The Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle
17:30 – The National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices’ Chase
Day 2: Wednesday 16th March – Ladies Day
13:30 – The Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle Race
14:10 – The Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase
14:50 – The Coral Cup Hurdle
15:30 – The Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeplechase
16:10 – The Glenfarclas Cross Country Steeplechase
16:50 – The Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Steeple Chase Challenge Cup
17:30 – The Weatherbys Champion Bumper
Day 3: Thursday 17th March – St Patrick's Day
13:30 – The Turners Novices’ Chase
14:10 – The Pertemps Network Final
14:50 – The Ryanair Steeple Chase
15:30 – The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle
16:10 – The Paddy Power Plate
16:50 – The Mares Novices’ Hurdle
17:30 – Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup
Day 4: Friday 18th March – Cheltenham Gold Cup Day
13:30 – The JCB Triumph Hurdle
14:10 – The County Handicap Hurdle Race
14:50 – The Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle Race
15:30 – The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase
16:10 – The St James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup
16:50 – The Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase
17:30 – Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle
