Honeysuckle is the bookies' favourite in the biggest race of the day, the Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy at 15:30.

Cheltenham Festival 2022 has arrived with runners and riders gearing up to battle for glory and we'll be here to cover you when all the results come pouring in.

Rachael Blackmore has a huge day ahead as she attempts to create more history at the iconic Festival, where a full attendance is expected for the first time since March 2020, immediately prior to the first UK COVID-19 lockdown.

There are seven races in total today with thousands of spectators eager to hear the rumble of the pack at Prestbury Park, while thousands more will be cheering on from across the nation.

RadioTimes.com is here to round up all the latest Cheltenham Festival 2022 results live as and when they come in.

We've also got all the TV and live stream details in our Cheltenham Festival 2022 schedule guide.

Cheltenham Festival 2022 results

We'll be updating this page with the latest results regularly throughout the four days of action at Cheltenham.

Day 1: Tuesday 15th March – Champion Day

Last updated: 12:30pm, Tuesday 15th March

13:30 – The Sky bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

14:10 – The Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Steeplechase

14:50 – The Ultima Handicap Steeple Chase

15:30 – The Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy

16:10 – The Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle

16:50 – The Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

17:30 – The National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices’ Chase

Day 2: Wednesday 16th March – Ladies Day

13:30 – The Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle Race

14:10 – The Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase

14:50 – The Coral Cup Hurdle

15:30 – The Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeplechase

16:10 – The Glenfarclas Cross Country Steeplechase

16:50 – The Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Steeple Chase Challenge Cup

17:30 – The Weatherbys Champion Bumper

Day 3: Thursday 17th March – St Patrick's Day

13:30 – The Turners Novices’ Chase

14:10 – The Pertemps Network Final

14:50 – The Ryanair Steeple Chase

15:30 – The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle

16:10 – The Paddy Power Plate

16:50 – The Mares Novices’ Hurdle

17:30 – Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup

Day 4: Friday 18th March – Cheltenham Gold Cup Day

13:30 – The JCB Triumph Hurdle

14:10 – The County Handicap Hurdle Race

14:50 – The Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle Race

15:30 – The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase

16:10 – The St James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup

16:50 – The Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase

17:30 – Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle

