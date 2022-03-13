Four days of intense racing have arrived with runners and riders all seeking a shot at glory in the Gold Cup and a number of other high profile races.

The Cheltenham Festival is the crown jewel of the horse racing calendar with hundreds of thousands of punters captivated by the action in the stands and at home – or the office!

Minella Indo won the most prestigious race in 2021 with jockey Jack Kennedy riding Henry de Bromhead's crown jewel to victory by more than a length.

Another De Bromhead star, A Plus Tard, came second, with rising superstar Rachel Blackmore onboard. She will go again on A Plus Tard, making her the favourite for the Gold Cup in 2022.

RadioTimes.com is here to round up all the details you need for Cheltenham Festival 2022, including a full schedule so you know when to tune in for every race of the week.

We've got all the TV and live stream details, as well as details on the latest bet365 odds and deals for the week ahead. You can also find out all the winners by checking our Cheltenham Festival 2022 results page.

When is Cheltenham Festival 2022?

Cheltenham Festival runs from Tuesday 15th March 2022 until Friday 18th March.

Racing action begins at 1:30pm each day and draws to a close with races at 5:30pm.

Cheltenham Festival 2022 schedule

Day 1: Tuesday 15th March – Champion Day

Last updated: 12:30, Sunday 13th March

13:30 – The Sky bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

14:10 – The Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Steeplechase

14:50 – The Ultima Handicap Steeple Chase

15:30 – The Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy

16:10 – The Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle

16:50 – The Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

17:30 – The National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices’ Chase

Day 2: Wednesday 16th March – Ladies Day

13:30 – The Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle Race

14:10 – The Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase

14:50 – The Coral Cup Hurdle

15:30 – The Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeplechase

16:10 – The Glenfarclas Cross Country Steeplechase

16:50 – The Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Steeple Chase Challenge Cup

17:30 – The Weatherbys Champion Bumper

Day 3: Thursday 17th March – St Patrick's Day

13:30 – The Turners Novices’ Chase

14:10 – The Pertemps Network Final

14:50 – The Ryanair Steeple Chase

15:30 – The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle

16:10 – The Paddy Power Plate

16:50 – The Mares Novices’ Hurdle

17:30 – Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup

Day 4: Friday 18th March – Cheltenham Gold Cup Day

13:30 – The JCB Triumph Hurdle

14:10 – The County Handicap Hurdle Race

14:50 – The Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle Race

15:30 – The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase

16:10 – The St James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup

16:50 – The Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase

17:30 – Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle

How to watch Cheltenham on TV

Fans can tune in to watch the event for free on ITV from 12:50pm every day until 4:30pm.

Ed Chamberlain will lead coverage alongside Francesca Cumani with plenty of drama expected across the span of the festival.

Live stream Cheltenham online

You can also live stream the festival via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

The last two races of each day will be shown online at Racing.tv.

