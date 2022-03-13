Cheltenham Festival 2022 schedule: Race times, TV channel and live stream
Your complete guide to watching Cheltenham Festival 2022 on TV and live stream with a full schedule including every race.
The Cheltenham Festival is the crown jewel of the horse racing calendar with hundreds of thousands of punters captivated by the action in the stands and at home – or the office!
Four days of intense racing have arrived with runners and riders all seeking a shot at glory in the Gold Cup and a number of other high profile races.
Minella Indo won the most prestigious race in 2021 with jockey Jack Kennedy riding Henry de Bromhead's crown jewel to victory by more than a length.
Another De Bromhead star, A Plus Tard, came second, with rising superstar Rachel Blackmore onboard. She will go again on A Plus Tard, making her the favourite for the Gold Cup in 2022.
RadioTimes.com is here to round up all the details you need for Cheltenham Festival 2022, including a full schedule so you know when to tune in for every race of the week.
We've got all the TV and live stream details, as well as details on the latest bet365 odds and deals for the week ahead. You can also find out all the winners by checking our Cheltenham Festival 2022 results page.
When is Cheltenham Festival 2022?
Cheltenham Festival runs from Tuesday 15th March 2022 until Friday 18th March.
Racing action begins at 1:30pm each day and draws to a close with races at 5:30pm.
Cheltenham Festival 2022 schedule
Day 1: Tuesday 15th March – Champion Day
Last updated: 12:30, Sunday 13th March
13:30 – The Sky bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
14:10 – The Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Steeplechase
14:50 – The Ultima Handicap Steeple Chase
15:30 – The Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy
16:10 – The Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle
16:50 – The Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle
17:30 – The National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices’ Chase
Day 2: Wednesday 16th March – Ladies Day
13:30 – The Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle Race
14:10 – The Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase
14:50 – The Coral Cup Hurdle
15:30 – The Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeplechase
16:10 – The Glenfarclas Cross Country Steeplechase
16:50 – The Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Steeple Chase Challenge Cup
17:30 – The Weatherbys Champion Bumper
Day 3: Thursday 17th March – St Patrick's Day
13:30 – The Turners Novices’ Chase
14:10 – The Pertemps Network Final
14:50 – The Ryanair Steeple Chase
15:30 – The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle
16:10 – The Paddy Power Plate
16:50 – The Mares Novices’ Hurdle
17:30 – Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup
Day 4: Friday 18th March – Cheltenham Gold Cup Day
13:30 – The JCB Triumph Hurdle
14:10 – The County Handicap Hurdle Race
14:50 – The Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle Race
15:30 – The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase
16:10 – The St James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup
16:50 – The Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase
17:30 – Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How to watch Cheltenham on TV
Fans can tune in to watch the event for free on ITV from 12:50pm every day until 4:30pm.
Ed Chamberlain will lead coverage alongside Francesca Cumani with plenty of drama expected across the span of the festival.
Live stream Cheltenham online
You can also live stream the festival via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
The last two races of each day will be shown online at Racing.tv.
Cheltenham Festival odds
In working partnership with the Radio Times, check out bet365 for the latest betting odds for Cheltenham.
For all the latest racings odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.
If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.
The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1