Willett – who won The Masters at Augusta National in 2016 – will feature among the pack of European players aiming for glory.

The British Masters golf tournament goes ahead in 2022 hosted by Danny Willett at The Belfrey.

The tournament was dropped from the schedule between 2009 and 2014 due to a lack of superstar names drawn to it, but it has earned its place back on the European Tour and continues to attract fans.

Richard Bland, who ranked inside the world top 50 last month, triumphed in the 2021 British Masters and he returns to The Belfrey aiming to become the first man to successfully defend the title since Greg Norman in 1982.

Fans can tune in to keep track of all the action live on Sky Sports across the span of the tournament with extensive live coverage throughout the days.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the British Masters live on TV via Sky Golf, plus full TV schedule and coverage details.

How to watch British Masters on TV

The British Masters will be shown live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event throughout the tournament.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Watch British Masters live stream

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the event with a NOW Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

British Masters TV schedule

All UK time.

Thursday 5th May

From 1:30pm on Sky Sports Golf / Sky Sports Main Event

Friday 6th May

From 1:30pm on Sky Sports Golf / Sky Sports Main Event

Saturday 7th May

From 1pm on Sky Sports Golf / from 3pm on Sky Sports Main Event

Sunday 8th May

From 1pm on Sky Sports Golf

