Heavyweight boxing fans across the globe were left exasperated when an undisputed showdown between Fury and Oleksandr Usyk was cancelled after both parties failed to agree terms.

Fury has spent most of 2023 stoking fires across social media and starring in his own Netflix series At Home with the Furys, but he will look to shake off the rust against Ngannou.

Ngannou was UFC heavyweight champion until he vacated the title in 2022 after failing to agree a new contract with the UFC.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou fight.

When is Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou?

Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou will take place on Saturday 28th October 2023, exclusively live on TNT Sports Box Office.

The event is ideally timed for British audiences despite being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

What time is Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou?

The Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou fight is set to begin at approximately 10pm UK time on TNT Sports Box Office, though this is yet to be confirmed.

A packed undercard from 6pm UK time will give fans plenty to chew over prior to the main event.

Tune in from 9:45pm so you don't miss any of the action, as boxing events can be notoriously subject to change.

Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou ring walk time

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou are likely to make their ring walks at approximately 9:50pm UK time, if the fight does take place at 10pm UK time.

However, a lot depends on the undercard. The fight time is subject to change, depending on how the previous fights develop, so keep an eye on the action on the day.

Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou undercard

Below is the confirmed undercard information for the Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou fight.

Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou

David Adeleye v Fabio Wardley

Joseph Parker v Simon Kean

Martin Bakole v Carlos Takam

Arslanbek Makhmudov v Agron Smakici

