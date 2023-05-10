Ste (Richardson) and solicitor James (Gregory Finnegan) are finally set to tie the knot surrounded by their loved ones. The couple have been dealing with some difficult developments recently, including incel Eric Foster's (Angus Castle-Doughty) blackmail and Juliet's (Niamh Blackshaw) cancer diagnosis.

Hollyoaks star Kieron Richardson has hinted at some "sad" events clouding Ste Hay and James Nightingale's wedding in upcoming scenes.

Speaking about the big day, Richardson described the ceremony, which will see the usually uptight James letting loose and rocking a rainbow tracksuit, as "camp, meaningful, sad" (via Metro).

"And I only say 'sad' because something sad happens at the very end," he added.

We already know that Juliet will collapse during the party as she dances with her girlfriend Peri (Ruby O'Donnell). Is this what Richardson is referring to, or is there more heartbreaking news on the horizon for the couple and their families?

The Nightingales haven't had it easy recently. Not only did James accept to take Eric's case to pay for Juliet's treatment, but Donna-Marie (Lucy-Jo Hudson) was headed down a dark path in her drug addiction recovery and almost relapsed amidst loneliness and concerns for her daughter's health.

As the colourful nuptials promise to give the couple the solace they need, as well as provide them with a chance to rebuild bridges with Romeo (Owen Warner), it wouldn't be a soapland wedding without a side of drama.

