In new scenes of the Channel 4 soap, the McQueens will face new financial troubles, risking losing their home. Meanwhile, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) struggles with his conscience after manipulating Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) into visiting Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) in prison.

Vicky Grant, played by Anya Lawrence, is officially returning to Hollyoaks after a previous episode teased the teen wouldn't stay away for long.

Meanwhile, Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) and Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) hit yet another setback in their relationship, and a new arrival adjusts to life in the village.

Here's a round-up of the biggest Hollyoaks spoilers for Monday 24th - Friday 28th April 2023.

Dillon settles in Hollyoaks as Misbah and Imran clash

Imran shows around his cousin Dillon as the teen relocates to the village. Lime Pictures

Dillon (Nathaniel Dass) is adjusting to his new life in Hollyoaks after Misbah (Harvey Virdi) agreed to take him in.

His cousin Imran (Ijaz Rana) shows him around, going on a trip down memory lane that make him realise how hard it is for him to overcome his past when he's constantly reminded of it.

At home, things get tense between Imran and Misbah after he overhears Imran talking to Zain (Jonas Khan) and Yazz (Haiesha Natwarlal Mistry) about being worried for him.

James wants to tell Maxine he's representing Eric

James is struggling with his morals now he has taken Eric's case. Channel 4/Lime Pictures

A guilt-ridden James wants to come clean about representing Eric, particularly after he convinced an unaware Maxine to visit the incel in prison.

But his fiancé Ste (Kieron Richardson) encourages the solicitor to keep his cover. When Maxine announced she's visiting her assailant to eliminate any power he has over her, it seems that James's plan can work out for everyone. However, Eric's reaction to Maxine coming to see him concerns his lawyer as the inmate shows no remorse.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Vicky and DeMarcus reunite

DeMarcus is hurt over Vicky's disappearance. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Unbeknownst to everyone, Vicky is back in Hollyoaks and sleeping at the Youth Club.

Scott (Ross Adams) is shocked to discover the teen is the squatter who's been messing with his plans, but offers her a bed in his house.

DeMarcus (Tomi Ade) is also hurt Vicky hasn't spoken to him since she first left and is unsure he can forgive her. The teen is left with a lot to think about when his ex admits her true feelings for him.

Peri is worried about Juliet's health

Peri can't keep Juliet's secret any longer. Channel 4/Lime Pictures

Peri (Ruby O'Donnell) is exhausted from keeping Juliet's (Niamh Blackshaw) secret about not receiving the stem cell transplant.

The cancer patient assures her girlfriend she'll tell the truth once things have settled, as she's worried for her mum Donna-Marie (Lucy-Jo Hudson) being in a dark place.

Later on, Peri is concerned when Juliet puts her health on the line by leaving the house and mixing with people. Juliet promises she'll tell her loved ones about not getting the treatment, but will Peri believe her?

Rayne makes a confession to Romeo

Rayne tells Romeo she loves him.

Rayne moves her relationship with Romeo to the next level when she tells him he loves him.

Nonetheless, she's hurt when Romeo doesn't say it back and thanks her, prompting her to run away. Later on, Romeo opens up to Prince (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) about being left stunned by Rayne's confession as it brought back past memories. Will he be able to move on?

More like this

The McQueens risk losing their home

Sally has a plan.

The McQueens are pulling all the stops to make sure to have a roof above their heads.

Taking advantage of the Eurovision buzz, they decide to rent Mercedes's (Jennifer Metcalfe) room to Swedish Sven, but things don't go according to plan.

Then, they set up an escape room to raise some funds. The plan is a success, but it's unfortunately shut down by PC Sam (Matthew McGivern).

When Francis informs them they have 24 hours to pay rent before the eviction process commences, the family is at a loss until Sally (Annie Wallace) comes across a new money-making idea when she sees an advert for at home telesales work.

Cindy accepts a concerning offer

Stephanie Waring as Cindy Cunningham in Hollyoaks. Lime Pictures

Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is also in dire need of some fast cash.

When she meets a rich, older stranger in town who offers her some work, she arranges to meet him for lunch.

After revealing she has found a way to get some money in, Cindy faces concerns from Zara (Kelly Condron) and Grace (Tamara Wall), who promise their friend they'll find another way.

Read more:

Hollyoaks is available to stream on All4 and airs every weeknight at 6:30pm on Channel 4 and 7pm on E4. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.