In upcoming scenes of the Channel 4 soap, Imran (Ijaz Rana) returns home to Misbah (Harvey Virdi) after his stay at the clinic, but finds it hard to readjust.

It's a week of confrontations and returns on Hollyoaks as Imran Maalik is back in the village and two dads fight over their families' safety.

Elsewhere in Chester, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) comes up with a plan to smooth things between Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

And it looks as though the mechanic has his hands full at the moment when Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) calls social services on him and Sienna (Anna Passey) after an incident at the playground.

Read below for more Hollyoaks spoilers for episodes airing 6th-10th March 2023.

1. Mercedes hatches a plan for Felix and Warren

Will Mercedes and Warren find some common ground? Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Mercedes is intent on getting on Warren's good side following her reconciliation with Felix. The two men had a fallout over Felix’s relationship, but Mercedes isn't going to let that discourage her.

She comes up with a plan to help Felix and Warren move past their disagreement, but will it work?

2. Romeo and Rayne have a misunderstanding

Romeo has fallen head over heels for Rayne, but a misunderstanding risks upending their romance. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Things between Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) and Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) have got off to a good start.

The pair have hit it off during their first dates with Rayne warming up to Romeo. After the two sleep together, he wants to take the plunge and confess his feelings, unsure if she reciprocates them.

But there's a twist in store for these two lovebirds when Romeo gets the wrong end of the stick and accuses Rayne of sleeping with his best friend.

Devastated by his own mistake, Romeo enlists the help of Rayne’s friend Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) and plans a big gesture, but will she forgive him?

3. Imran comes back home from the clinic

The doctors let Imran come home. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Imran returns home after being treated for his eating disorder at the clinic.

Surrounded by love and attention from Misbah, Yazz (Haiesha Natwarlal Mistry) and Zain (Jonas Khan), Imran feels smothered.

The situation reaches a tipping point when Misbah suggests her son shouldn't fast this Ramadan. He seeks advice from Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) and the two look back on their past.

In further scenes, Imran decides he needs to be independent from his family in this stage of his recovery.

4. Lacey and Lizzie bond

Lacey is working hard at the firm. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

At the Love Boat, Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) is struggling to get a day off, but Lacey comes to the rescue by showcasing her impressive legal knowledge.

Lizzie returns the favour when she helps an overworked Lacey gain a new perspective after her priorities clash with Rayne's.

5. Tony calls social services on Warren

Warren confronts Tony about his complaint. Lime Pictures

Warren, Sienna and Ethan (Matthew James-Bailey) have a disagreement over parenting.

When Warren teaches Sebastian (Teddie Williamson) boxing and reminds him to use this skill only on those who deserves it, things go awry when the boy pushes Dee-Dee (Lacey Findlow) off the adventure playground.

Tony involves social services, and Warren and Sienna prepare for a family assessment.

Later on, Warren confronts Tony over his move. On the day of the assessment, a shocking discovery threatens Warren and Sienna's custody.

6. Juliet gives Imran some advice

Juliet offers Imran advice during a game of soldiers. Lime Pictures

Imran offers to help Rayne film some content for her channels. When the influencer announces they'll have to film at the gym, he panics and backtracks.

During a game of soldiers with Brooke and Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw), a piece of advice from the latter encourages him to be more honest with his new friends.

7. Diane and Tony struggle to spend time together

Diane organises a get together to spend time with Tony. Lime Pictures

Tony is distracted as Eric's (Angus Castle-Doughty) hearing approaches.

The Dog manager tries to find ways to reconnect with his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher), but his romantic gestures don't go quite as planned.

Diane wants to help Tony get some sleep and plans a night out in town to tire him out. As she's getting ready, her husband falls asleep on the sofa, but will he manage to get some actual rest?

