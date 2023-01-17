In upcoming scenes, the villain is taken aback when an unexpected character pays him a visit.

Hollyoaks continues dealing with the aftermath of incel Eric Foster's storyline as he is now in prison.

Played by Angus Castle-Doughty, the character has wreaked havoc on Chester, posing a threat to its female residents.

After spiking several women's drinks at the Love Boat and letting his twisted views out on incel forum Men First, Eric reached a tipping point following his sister Verity's (Eva O'Hara) death.

Seeing himself as a victim of a warped system, Eric held Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) hostage before attacking Diane (Alex Fletcher) with a crossbow during a siege at Verity's wake.

Eric held several Chester residents hostage in a violent outburst at Verity's wake. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

In a new episode, Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kauer) decides to visit Eric. The insecure teen had befriended the incel while he was in the village and felt his concerning ideas resonated with him.

Eric learns Mason wants to talk to him, but is in for a shock when Mason's mum Honour (Vera Chok) shows up in his stead.

Honour ambushes Eric hoping he would give her the insight she needs to help her son, who's still struggling to go back to normal and see the harm in his ways.

However, the conversation between her and Eric quickly turns sour as he tries to get on her nerves to elicit a reaction. What will Honour do?

