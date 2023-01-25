Hollyoaks’ Bobby stuns Mercedes with new killer confession after sentencing

The young murderer began his dark journey when he left stepfather Sylver McQueen (David Tag) for dead last year, before lying to his family that he hadn’t seen him trapped in the village blaze.

Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) shocked his mum Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) in tonight’s Hollyoaks (25th January), making another huge confession moments after being sentenced in court .

Then Bobby was groomed to follow in the footsteps of his evil paternal great-grandfather, Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle) – a partnership which came to an end when Bobby pushed the serial killer to his death.

He also started a fire in Price Slice, targeting his mum’s new beau Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood). But Felix’s son DeMarcus (Tomi Ade) was trapped instead, before he was saved at the last minute.

When Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) found out about Bobby’s role in Sylver’s demise, she vowed to bring him to justice and confided in lawyer Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara), prompting Bobby to attack Verity and topple a bookcase on top of her, ultimately causing her to lose her life.

Aware of her son’s previous deeds, Mercy pledged to protect Bobby, taking him on the run via ferry after Felix reported evidence of the fire. But at the port, mother and son were caught by police and Bobby was place under arrest and taken into custody. Later, he confessed to leaving Sylver to die and to murdering Silas.

Mercedes was eventually arrested for assisting an offender, and was so tormented upon her release that she planned to stay away from Bobby’s sentencing. But, although Felix was still in the doghouse for handing Bobby in, he managed to track Mercy down and convince her to take responsibility for letting Bobby’s crimes go unpunished for so long.

She made her way to court, where Bobby was sentenced to 9 years and 12 years respectively for the attempted murder of DeMarcus, and for killing Silas. As he was led away, Mercy begged for a moment alone with Bobby, where she assured him that although he had made some horrible mistakes, he would be able to start again when he was released.

Bobby wasn’t convinced, reminding her how much older they would both be by then. He also revealed that his psychiatrist didn’t share her faith that he could be reformed. As Mercy pointed out that he had owned up to everything, Bobby looked shifty – and she questioned him.

This was the moment Bobby admitted to murdering Verity – and Mercy was left stunned and horrified. What will she choose to do with this information?

Hollyoaks is available to stream on All4 and airs every weeknight at 6:30pm on Channel 4 and 7pm on E4.

