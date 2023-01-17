The villain played by Jayden Fox is due to get sentenced in new scenes airing between 23rd and 27th January. Meanwhile, his mum Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is nowhere to be found, caving to the pressure of saying goodbye to her murderous son.

Hollyoaks is gearing up to see killer Bobby Costello behind bars in upcoming episodes.

Elsewhere, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) takes it upon herself to organise a women's rally to help Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kauer) in the aftermath of Eric Foster's (Angus Castle-Doughty) radical misogyny storyline.

1. Juliet strikes a deal with Imran

Juliet is ready to tell her mum about her health issues. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) finds herself a new ally in her cancer storyline.

Encourage by her ex-fiancée Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell), Juliet is ready to let her family know about her test results. Her mum Donna-Marie (Lucy-Jo Hudson) misunderstands when Juliet tells her she has some news, thinking she and Peri are back together and throwing them a party.

While Peri admits to still care for Juliet, the two women decide it's best not to go down a romantic path for the time being. Meanwhile, Juliet and Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) bond over their recent health issues, promising to be each other's partner in crime in their journey to recovery.

2. Cindy befriends newcomer Rayne

Influencer Rayne has just moved to Chester with her bestie Lacey. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Influencer Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) may be new to Chester but she hasn't got a problem finding new friends.

In new scenes, Rayne befriends Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) when the latter agrees to appear on her livestream to offer relationship advice.

As Cindy recalls her past relationships and trauma, Rayne and her best friend Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) listen in shock.

3. Yazz and Tom comfort Shaq

Shaq is heartbroken. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) is grieving the loss of his fiancé Verity Hutchinson (Eva O'Hara). Finding out that she had bought him tickets to Paris prior to her death crushed Shaq, who is hesitant to go.

His half-sister Yazz (Haiesha Natwarlal Mistry) and her husband Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) try to cheer Shaq up by bringing a piece of Paris to him. They prepare a very French breakfast for him, hoping this would make him reconsider the idea of going.

Later on, Shaq has a heart-to-heart with his mum Misbah (Harvey Vidi), admitting it is unbearable to stay in the village now Verity's gone.

4. Mercedes is missing

Mercedes gets back in time to hear Bobby's verdict. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

As Bobby's verdict day approaches, Mercedes is MIA.

Her John Paul (James Sutton) finds out she has been held on remand but is unable to get in touch with her, so he asks Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) to locate her. They're both shocked when they learn she has been released weeks ago.

They ask James Nightingale (Gregor Finnegan) to hire a private detective to find Mercedes. Thinking about where she might be, John Paul mentions a chippy she loves. Felix finds her there and convinces her to come home.

After letting her anger about Bobby out in a boxing session with Felix, Mercedes shows up to court just in time. After the verdict, she has shocking news to deliver to Tony (Nick Pickard) and Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher).

5. Vicky and DeMarcus talk about their future

DeMarcus is ready to embark on a long-distance relationship with Vicky. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) is getting ready to leave Chester to move back in with her mum.

She has a hard time telling DeMarcus (Tomi Ade) about her decision. During a conversation, he gets the wrong end of the stick and asks her to be his girlfriend.

Vicky realises she has to come clean about going away. When she refuses to try and make it work long distance with DeMarcus, the two teens leave things on a sour note.

Thanks to Pearl (Dawn Hope) and Scott (Ross Adams), however, DeMarcus is able to tell Vicky how he really feels publicly. Will this convince her to go the distance with him?

6. Honour is worried about Mason

What will Honour do to protect Mason? Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Following his involvement in Eric's misogyny ordeal, Mason struggles to go back to normal.

After returning to school, the teen discovers someone has started a petition to have him expelled.

Posters to have him removed from Hollyoaks High also start appearing in the village, worrying his mum Honour (Vera Chok), who suspects Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) may be behind them.

7. Maxine organises a women's rally

Maxine offers to help Mason, but will he change his ways? Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Maxine attempts to talk some sense into Mason, wowing to support him as he shows his loved ones and the village how sorry he truly is for his behaviour.

She thinks the organising a women's rally with Mason and his family would sway the public opinion. Will her plan to rehabilitate Mason work?

